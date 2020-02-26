HRDC questions appointment of Chimulirenji as minister

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) says the appointment of Everton Chimulirenji as Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events was unnecessary and has only increased the number of ministers.

Speaking during a press briefing which the grouping held in Lilongwe on Tuesday, HRDC member McDonald Sembereka said the appointment of Chimulirenji is an act of betrayal to Malawians because President Peter Mutharika has gone against his promise of having 20 ministers.

Mutharika’s cabinet has 17 ministers and six deputies. The number does not include Vice President Saulos Chilima and Mutharika who is Minister of Defence.

Chimulirenji was vice president after the 2019 presidential elections but earlier this month the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 polls and reinstated Chilima as Vice President.

In reaction, Mutharika created the Ministry for Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events last week and on Monday Chimulirenji was sworn in as Minister.

In a related development, Members of Parliament yesterday questioned Chimulirenji’s absence from the House.

The MPs expressed concern after Minister of Homeland Security Nicholas Dausi responded to questions directed at the Ministry of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events.

But Deputy Speaker Madalitso Kazombo said Chimulirenji will attend proceedings when he is free and available.