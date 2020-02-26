Chilima promises to donate salary

Vice President Saulos Chilima says he will donate his salary to an orphanage because he is not working even though he is ready to work.

Speaking in interview with Zodiak Broadcasting Station on Tuesday, Chilima said he has not been working since being restored as vice president by the Constitutional Court which nullified the May 21 presidential elections earlier this month.

Asked if he will receive this month’s salary since he has not been working, Chilima said he will receive the money but will donate to an orphanage.

“I will donate the money. I will either donate to an orphanage or some other people,” Chilima said.

During the interview, he also revealed that he is yet to speak with President Peter Mutharika, who, according to the Constitution, is mandated to delegate work to the vice president’s office.

The Vice President insisted that he is ready to work but he is yet to be given an office or work.

“It’s not my fault that I am not working. I am here and I am ready to work but I am not being delegated any work,” he said.

Chilima said this means that the government is not respecting the court’s ruling that saw him being reinstated as vice president.

According to Chilima, he has written the Office of the President asking for his benefits and protocols and is now waiting for a response.

Chilima was elected vice president in the 2014 elections but fell out with his boss, Mutharika, months before the 2019 elections.

He later dumped the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to join UTM as its leader.