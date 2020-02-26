Two found with uterus

Two men in Ntchisi are in police custody after being found with a woman’s uterus at Ng’ombe Trading Centre.

The men have been identified as Matias Joseph aged 20, and Masiwin Joseph aged 30.

Ntchisi police public relations officer Sub-inspector Richard Mwakayoka Kaponda said the men were found offering the human tissue for sale at the trading centre.

“Facts are that there was information that some people, were offering for sale the human body tissue. Upon receiving the report, follow up was made and the two Suspects were apprehended, while in possession of the womb,” said Kaponda.

After being interviewed, the two suspects admitted that they were looking for a market to sell the human tissue at the price of K3 million.

“Investigations are still in progress to trace the source of the human tissue,” said Kaponda.

The two suspects come from M’dzeranji village, in the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in Ntchisi district.