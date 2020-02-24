Government to electrify four areas in Mangochi

Government says it will soon electrify four areas in Mangochi under Malawi Rural Electrification Program (MAREP).

MAREP is being implemented by the Department of Energy Affairs under the Ministry of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining.

The villages to benefit are Kanyenda, Nakhwali, Nkope and Kanyeka.

In his remarks when he visited the villages, Minister of Natural Resources, Energy and Mining, Bitony Kutsaira said said that electricity is a fundamental for development.

“Electricity is a catalyst for development hence connecting the villages to electricity goes a long way in improving their social and economic lives,” said Kutsaira.

He further added that his ministry will put much effort in ensuring that villages have electricity.

On his part, minister of Transport and Public Work, Ralph Jooma, who is also Member of Parliament for Mangochi-Monkey Bay, appreciated the development saying that his constituency has stand a chance to benefit from MAREP.

MAREP is a government program aimed at electrifying rural and pre-urban areas and currently, phase eight about to end.