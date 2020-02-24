Pacific Limited repairs 48 boreholes in Rumphi

Many residents in Rumphi Central Constituency now have access to potable water as Pacific Limited has repaired 48 boreholes in the area.

More than 30 Villages in Rumphi central constituency have benefited from the project which was carried out after Pacific Limited owner Faizal Aboo, an Indian of Malawian origin based in the United Kingdom, provided materials for repairing the broken boreholes.

Member of Parliament for the area Chidumba Mkandawire also provided contributed towards transportation, accommodation and food allowance for the technical team.

Boreholes at Phalasito CCAP School and Rumphi District Hospital as well as some boreholes which stopped working seven years ago have been fixed through the project.

Mkandawire, the parliamentarian, thanked Pacific Limited for the support.

He added that the work was carried out in 20 days but some boreholes were not repaired.

“There were some situations whereby people removed the initial borehole and threw stones and other stuff inside the hole, in that situation we could not maintain such boreholes,” said Mkandawire.

The parliamentarian who won the seat on an independent ticket added that apart from giving people potable water, there are other development projects that have been carried out.

“At the moment we have already finished the bridge that connects people of Rumphi and Vongo. We have roofed a number of school blocks in different schools and also roofed a teacher’s house at Kanyerere,” he said.

The technical team is also expected to repair boreholes in Rumphi West Constituency.