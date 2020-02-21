CONGOMA faults MPs on CDF implementation

The Council for Non-Governmental Organizations in Malawi (CONGOMA) has faulted Members of Parliament (MPs) for interfering in the management of Constituency Development Fund (CDF) in District Councils.

The remarks were made by the Executive Director for CONGOMA, Ronald Mtonga, in Lilongwe on Thursday during a National Policy Round-up meeting for Public Procurement Project.

Mtonga said through a project on civic participation in public procurement, they have found that politicians involve themselves a lot in managing CDF which disturbs Public Procurement projects.

He continued to say that there is need for separation of powers of the MPs and Councillors to reduce conflict of interest so that the money can be used for intended purposes.

According to Mtonga, they organized the meeting to disseminate the information they found in their project so that citizens can know what is happening on the ground in order to take action and hold the duty bearers accountable for services and procurement.

He called upon Malawians to participate in public procurement projects happening in their areas and monitor the quality of projects.

In his remarks, Deputy Director of Administration in the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development, Victor Chinyama Sandikonda, appreciated the work CONGOMA has been doing saying they have were exposed to issues that are happening in Councils which has helped the Ministry to take issues concerning public Procurement.

He added that government will work with CONGOMA and other stakeholders to make sure that issues of public Procurement are done transparently in District Councils across the country.

On his part, Chief Professional Development Officer in the Public Procurement and Disposal of Assets Authority, Peter Makanga, expressed concern with the ending of the project saying they would have loved if there were sufficient resources for CONGOMA to continue monitoring in all the District councils.

The project started last year and it has been implemented in Lilongwe, Rumphi and Balaka with funding from Tilitonse Foundation.