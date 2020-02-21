FAM to host coaching course for Super League coaches

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will host a two-day refresher coaching course for head coaches of Super League teams from Monday next week at Chiwembe.

According to technical development officer for FAM, Benjamin Kumwenda, the course aims at bringing together elite league coaches to share ideas on new coaching models.

“When the season starts, coaches do not engage each other as everyone focuses on their own teams. So this course will help them to share notes on how they can improve the performance of their players in the 2020 season,” said Kumwenda.

Kumwenda added that have to cope up with different coaching models as football is dynamic since it keeps on changing.

“As such, we will look at the progressive coaching models which most coaches are used as well as Global, Analytical Global (GAG) model, so that coaches have varying approaches in drilling their players in order to develop our game,” he said.

Senior National Team coaches will also participate in the course as one way of engaging with other coaches on how they can utilise local players at national team.

The course will be facilitated by the technical director for FAM, John Kaputa and the chairperson for National Football Coaches Association, Stuart Mbolembole.