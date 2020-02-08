Msundwe residents are not criminals – Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says residents of Msundwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe are not criminals but people who represent his party’s fight for electoral justice.

Chakwera made the remarks during a ‘thank you’ rally held on Saturday at Msundwe Trading Centre following the nullification of the May 21 Elections.

The trading centre became famous last year after residents blocked the road to stop President Peter Mutharika’s supporters from travelling to a rally.

Police moved in to quell the riots but one of the officers – Usumani Imedi – was killed.

The next day, law enforcers arrested several people from the area but police are accused of also raping women and girls during the operation.

In his speech today, Chakwera said Msundwe’s name has been blemished by people who were paid to carry out acts of violence.

He added that Msundwe residents are not criminals but they are people who fought for justice following the disputed May 21 Elections.

According to Chakwera, Msundwe residents have suffered a lot under the Democratic Progressive Party as innocent residents were arrested, women were raped and some lost their businesses.

“This is the centre for the battle the whole country is fighting to oust remove the Democratic Progressive Party from power,” said Chakwera.

He then expressed sadness over the deaths of a police officer and a resident. Midway through Chakwera’s speech, a minute of silence was observed for the people that died during violent acts at Msundwe.

Chakwera in his speech also hailed Malawians for maintaining peace following the nullification of the 2019 presidential elections.

He said the peace and order that followed the ruling shows that Malawians are satisfied with the judgement.

Speaking during the rally, MCP Director of Youth Richard Chimwendo asked Chakwera to construct a stadium and police academy at Msundwe if the MCP becomes president after the fresh elections.

He also asked the Malawi Electoral Commission chairperson to resign following the nullification of the May 21 Elections.

