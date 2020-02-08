Police arrest 29 people for breaking into Burundians’ shops

Police in Lilongwe have arrested 29 people for looting Burundian owned shops and inciting violence against foreign nationals.

The suspects who are between the ages of 16 and 40 were arrested in Mchesi and Biwi locations.

According to the law enforcers, the key suspect is Blessings Makumba, popularly known as Rasta. He is accused of breaking into a shop at Kaphiri and stealing property worth K2 million. Some of the property have since been recovered from him.

The 29 suspects are being held at Lilongwe and Kawale Police Stations and will be taken to court soon.

Earlier this week, people in various townships of Lilongwe looted shops belonging to Burundians following reports that Burundians were involved in the murder of some motorcycle operators whose bodies were found at a house in Biwi.

Police later revealed that the house belongs to a Malawian. The law enforcers also arrested a security guard at the house who is suspected of killing the motorcycle operators.

