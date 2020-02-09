Devotion: Exercise the authority

Luke 17:6 “So the Lord replied, “If you had faith the size of a mustard seed, you could say to this black mulberry tree, ‘Be pulled out by the roots and planted in the sea,’ and it would obey you.”

Genesis 1:26 “God said, “Let us make man in our image, after our likeness: and let them have dominion over the fish of the sea, and over the birds of the sky, and over the livestock, and over all the earth, and over every creeping thing that creeps on the earth.”

In both scriptures we are authority to rule over all creation of God. We are appointed to exercise dominion and authority over them. All creation is to obey to our voice. We are given power to speak to nature and surrounding.

God has put it already that nature and surrounding should obey you. You can speak to anything. In Ezekiel 37, he spoke to dry bones. Moses spoke to a rock. Jesus spoke to trees, water and other things. Joshua commanded the sun not to go down and the sun obeyed. We can also talk to similar things and they can obey us. Mark 11:23. “For most assuredly I tell you, whoever speaks to this mountain, `Be taken up and cast into the sea,` and doesn`t doubt in his heart, but believes that what he says happens; he shall have whatever he says.”

The instruction is clear. He didn’t say that you should pray to God for the removal of the mountain. He says talk to the mountain. Exercise authority over them. The authority was already given and you need to exercise it.

Bacteria, Viruses and others obey us. Use your authority to speak to them. Use the authority in the Name of Jesus to address them to go where they belong.

Don’t sit down and watch things getting out of hand. Do not stop keep commanding with your mouth till you get the results. As a King, your authority is in your mouth and no one can question your authority because it was given from above. Ecclesiastes 8:4 ” Where the word of a king is, there is power: and who may say to him, what you are doing?”

Further study: Romans 8:19. “For the creation waits with eager expectation for the sons of God to be revealed.”

Confession

All creation is subjected to me. I have authority and dominion over the creation. I use the same authority over sickness and diseases and are subject to me in the name of Jesus. Amen

Be born again +265888326247 or +265997538098

Advertisements

Advertisements