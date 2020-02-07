Seventh-day Adventist global leader to meet Mutharika

President of the General Conference of the Seventh-day Adventist Church will meet President Peter Mutharika this afternoon at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe

Pastor Ted N.C Wilson will meet Mutharika soon after his (Wilson’s) arrival in the country.

Wilson is also expected to visit Lilongwe Civic Offices this afternoon where he will meet the Mayor of Lilongwe City and sign the visitor’s book.

On Saturday, the 69 year old will attend a Big Sabbath at Bingu National Stadium where he will preach.

During his four day tour of Malawi, Wilson will undertake engagements to appreciate the work the Church is doing in Malawi.

The SDA global leader will visit Malamulo Mission in Thyolo and Blantyre Adventist Hospital in Blantyre City. He is also expected to plant trees at the Malawi Union Conference of the #SDA Church.

Wilson will wind up his tour of Malawi with an appreciation of God’s nature that will see him spend Sunday night on the shores of Lake Malawi in Salima.

Wilson has been president of the Seventh Day Adventist Church since July, 2010 when he was elected at the General church’s Conference Session.

