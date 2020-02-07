HRDC demands Ansah’s resignation following election nullification

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has threatened to close Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Offices if the commission’s Chairperson Jane Ansah and the other commissioners refuse to resign.

The HRDC accuses Ansah and the commission of messing up the May 21 Elections.

On Monday, the Constitutional Court nullified the 2019 presidential elections saying there were grave and widespread irregularities which undermined the elections.

In his remarks during a press briefing in Lilongwe today, HRDC Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the grouping will conduct vigils at Ansah’s and the other commissioners houses if they are not willing to step down from their positions.

“The role of MEC is very critical at this juncture, if they don’t resign it will be an insult against the people of Malawi,” he said.

He added that that President Peter Mutharika’s decision to appeal against the Constitutional Court’s ruling will only delay preparations for the fresh elections.

Mtambo then asked the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament to accept and work on the recommendations by the Constitutional Court on the appointment new MEC commissioners.

He also asked the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Executive Director Reyneck Matemba to arrest the people who are suspected of attempting to bribe the five judges presiding over the elections case.

Mtambo further commended Malawians for celebrating the elections case victory in peace.

