Elections case ruling claims  musician’s life

Mzuzu based urban musician K-Man has died in the aftermath of a court rulling on the presidential elections case.

Following Monday’s announcement on the subject of nullification of the 2019 presidential elections results, the Mzuzu based musician raised his celebratory bar high.

Reports reaching Malawi24 indicate K-Man was celebrating the court’s judgement when he was hit by a car.

According to other news sources, the Mzuzu based singer was pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Meanwhile, tributes are pouring in for the former Mzuzu based artist. While there are people who believe he died out of carelessness given the current political situation, some think it was a matter of time since death isn’t planned.

The presidential election results were announced last night. The court annulled the outcome of the 2019 presidential elections. Furthermore, the court ordered a fresh election in a period of 150 days. This means that Saulos Chilima has been reinstated as Malawi’s vice president, booting out Everton Chimulirenji.

Advertisements

Advertisements