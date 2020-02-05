Police exhume third dead body at Biwi

…says no foreign national involved in the killings

Police on Tuesday exhumed a third dead body at a house belonging to a Malawian at Biwi in Lilongwe.

The dead person has been identified as Pilliar Daniel from Kakhosi Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chilikumwendo in Dedza.

This is the third body to be found by police after two other dead bodies were exhumed on Sunday.

The victims who were motorcycle taxi operators were killed and buried at the newly constructed house which has since been demolished by residents.

Meanwhile, police have refuted social media that a Burundian national was behind the killings.

“Police is putting the record straight that no Burundian or any foreign national is connected to the brutal killings in one way or the other. Even the house where the bodies were being buried, does not belong to a Burundian. The owner is a Malawian,” the police said in a statement.

According to the police, the main suspect in the killing is Blessings Lifa who hails from Mpola village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Ganya in Ntcheu and is currently remanded at Maula Prison.

The Police in their statement warned Malawians, particularly Lilongwe residents, against attacking Burundi nationals.

The Police said they are investigating the Biwi murder case with zeal to trace all the suspects and take them to book.

Advertisements

Advertisements