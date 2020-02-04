DPP tells supporters to maintain peace

The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has urged its supporters to maintain peace as the party charts the way forward following the nullification of the May 21 Elections.

DPP Secretary General Grezeldar Jeffrey made the remarks in a statement today.

Jeffrey said the party will issue a formal statement in reaction to the court’s ruling but assured Malawians that the DPP believes in rule of law, order and peace as fundamental pillars of a democratic society.

“The mighty DPP remains committed in fostering national building, social development and addressing issues in a peaceful and democratic means. DPP commits to uphold the spirit of constitutionalism, good governance and democracy as always professed by our leader His Excellency Peter Mutharika,” said Jeffrey.

On Monday, the constitutional court ordered the Malawi Electoral Commission to conduct fresh presidential elections in five months saying the 2019 elections were littered with irregularities that undermined the integrity of the polls.

The ruling nullified Mutharika’s win in the 2019 elections and saw DPP’s Everton Chimulirenji being removed from his position as Vice President with UTM leader Saulos Chilima being reinstated as Vice President of Malawi.

Advertisements

Advertisements