MCP’s Peter Dimba win Lilongwe South by-election

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) has declared Malawi Congress Party’s Peter Dimba as the winner of the Lilongwe South Constituency by-election.

MEC chairperson Jane Ansah announced the results today for the polls that were conducted on Thursday.

Dimba amassed 11,230 votes and was seconded by Frank Mazizi of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) who got 1,663 votes.

Other candidates in the polls were independents Patson Kachingwe and Samson Phinifolo who got 1,800 votes and 295 votes respectively as well as Julius Chombwe (MMD) who had 50 votes.

According to Ansah, 32,459 people were eligible to vote in the polls but only 15,207 (representing 46.97 percent) turned out to vote.

The by-election was initially expected to be held on 5th November, 2019 but was postponed due to growing insecurity and threats to MEC Commissioners and staff deployed to work in the constituency as well as supporters of various parties and candidates.

