Bullets veterans face SR Socials in fundraising match

sNyasa Big Bullets Veterans will on Saturday play SR Socials at Kamuzu Stadium from 2pm.

The fundraising match is one of the activities lined up by the team this year.

The Bullets ex-players formed the team as one way of bringing themselves together years after hanging up their boots.

And on Wednesday, the team’s hierarchy held a press briefing at Bullets Club House to enlighten the masses on the Veterans’ plans as well as the upcoming match on Saturday.

Chairman for the grouping Isaac Msiska said their second game against SR Socials will aim at sourcing funds for the team, adding that reaching out to the community as well as bridging the gap between the former players and the current Bullets players remain one of the many objectives for the Veterans.

“We have decided to play SR Socials again as one way of reaching out to the general public to patronize this match because it will be used as our first fundraising event for our future plans.

“We won’t be focusing on football games only but also charity activities to give back to the community. We would also like to bridge the gap which is there between the former players and the current players so that they should plan well life after football,” he said.

The Veterans’ General Secretary Chancy Gondwe concurred with Msiska but he was quick to reveal that their plans to travel to Lilongwe for two friendly matches against Central Region Socials and Silver Strikers Socials have been put on hold due to lack of funds.

“We had earlier on planned to go to Lilongwe for our two friendly games against CR Socials and Silver Strikers socials but we have decided to cancel because of our financial situation. As such, we are pleading with the soccer loving fraternity to patronize this match at K500 only so that we are able to fulfil our future plans,” he said.

The match will kick off at 2 PM.

The first match which was played on a water logged pitch ended 3-2 in favour of Bullets Veterans.

