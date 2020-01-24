Chakwera praises ACB for ‘risking it all’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus has praised the Anti-Corruption Bureau for daring the odds to end corruption in Malawi.

Chakwera made the remarks this morning at a press briefing in Lilongwe.

He urged his supporters to get behind every Malawian who is fighting corruption and gave the example of the directors of the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Chakwera, however, did not mention the case in which FDH Bank Chief Executive Officer Thom Mpinganjira was arrested by the ACB in connection to attempts to bribe judges presiding over the presidential elections case.

The MCP leader is one of the petitioners in the case and the five-judge panel of the Constitutional Court is expected to deliver its ruling between 27 January and 3 February.

At the press briefing, Chakwera noted that Malawians are waiting for the Constitutional Court to deliver its independent and impartial ruling on the credibility, legality, and validity of the May 21 presidential election.

He encouraged his followers to accept and respect the outcome of the election case.

“Let us resolve to welcome the ruling with open arms as a foundation on which we can begin the work of rebuilding our nation and reconciling with each other. After all, we have no other nation to call our home than Malawi and no other people to call our own than each other. And I, for one, would never trade it for any other on earth,” he said.

