Malawi teachers’ strike ends

The Teachers Union of Malawi (TUM) has told teachers to go back to work on Monday saying the nationwide strike which began on 20 January has been suspended.

TUM president Willie Malimba and Secretary General Charles Kumchenga announced the end of the strike in a statement today.

According to TUM, government has deposited December salaries in the accounts of teachers who were removed from the payroll for not submitting national identity cards to their employer.

“TUM has proved this and many teachers have confirmed this development

“TUM is aware that some teachers have not yet received and we are requesting all those who might not get the December salaries by 28th January, 2020 to meet their respective District Education Managers (DEM) or District Commissioners for assistance,” the union said

Meanwhile, TUM has thanked all teachers and Community College lecturers who participated in the strike which was in the form of a sit-in and demonstrations.

During the strike, teachers marched from theirs schools to offices of the district commissioner of their respective districts to demand their December salaries.

Learners also joined the demonstrations in leading to ugly scenes in districts such as Karonga where the office of the district commissioner was set ablaze.

Advertisements

Advertisements