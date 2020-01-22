Pharmaceutical company seeks to invest in Malawi after meeting Mutharika

A Pharmaceutical manufacturing company has expressed interest to invest in Malawi after meeting President Peter Mutharika in the United Kingdom.

Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited Executive Chairman Emmanuel Katongole was on the Malawi-UK Business Group (MUKBG) delegation that met Mutharika in London on Tuesday.

The company’s Executive Chairman, Emmanuel Katongole, said the meeting focused on the possibility of manufacturing high value products in Malawi making the country a manufacturing hub for the region.

“In particular, we looked at the possibility of manufacturing Antiretroviral medicine for HIV, malaria, cancer, heart disease medicines and all high value medicines in a plant that meets World Health Organisation (WHO) standards,” he said.

Cipla Quality Chemical Industries Limited specialises in manufacturing antiretroviral medicine, malaria, hepatitis and oncology in cancer medicines.

The group agreed with the Malawi leader on working with relevant organs within the government of Malawi and exploring possibilities of doing the pharmaceutical manufacturing business.

MUKBG Patron, Dr Mohan Kaul told the Malawi media after the audience that about £50 million will be invested to have specialised drugs such as antiretroviral medicines for HIV, malaria and cancer medicines produced in Malawi.

He added that the team is intending to visit Malawi in two or three months to kick start the project.

Apart from the manufacturing plant, the audience also discussed investment in low cost housing and tourism

