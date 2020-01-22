Malawi elections case ruling to be delivered between January 27 and February 3

The Constitutional Court will deliver its ruling in the presidential elections case between 27 January and 3 February, 2020.

Registrar of the High Court Agnes Patemba has confirmed but has quashed reports that the exact date for the ruling is 28 January.

In the elections case, Malawi Congress Party president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima are challenging the outcome of the May 21 presidential elections in which Malawi Electoral Commission declared President Peter Mutharika as the winner.

The case was heard last year when the respondents and petitioners paraded witnesses with the respondents arguing that there were massive irregularities which affected the outcome of the case while the respondents said the petitioners did not present enough evidence to prove their claims.

During the last day of submissions for the case, one of the five Judges hearing the case, Healey Potani, said disgruntled parties can appeal the Constitutional Court’s ruling to the Supreme Court of Appeal.

Advertisements

Advertisements