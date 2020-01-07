Sudden deaths, drowning cases worry Thyolo police

Police in Thyolo have expressed worry over an increase in sudden deaths and drowning cases in the district.

According to Officer in-charge for Thyolo police station, assistant commissioner of police Davie Chingwalu, over the past weeks 6 people have died in separate drowning incidents while 5 have reportedly died suddenly.

The Thyolo police boss said that he is deeply concerned with such kind of deaths saying the district is losing capable individuals who could participate in developing the country.

“It is pathetic as the country is losing productive citizens in such incidents,” said Chingwalu.

He appealed to the public to avoid crossing flooded rivers while drunk as it is one of the leading causes of drowning.

On sudden deaths, Chingwalu urged people to desist from drinking alcohol on empty stomachs.

He added that sensitization meetings are being undertaken by Thyolo community policing branch to raise awareness on suicide.

