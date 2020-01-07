Chombo names squad for U20 Women’s WC Qualifiers

Malawi U20 Women’s National team Coach Maggie Chombo Sadik has named a 40 member squad to start camp on Tuesday in preparation for back to back FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup Preliminary Round qualifiying games against Zimbabwe.
The players are expected to report at Mpira Village in Blantyre on Tuesday afternoon and training starts on Wednesday morning.
Chombo has recalled nine players that were part of the first ever Malawi Under 20 Women’s team that went to the Zone VI games in Botswana in December 2018.
They include goalkeepers Ruth Mhango and Lucy Mbanganiko; midfielders Chimwemwe Bonongwe ,Grace Yotamu , Zainab Kapanda; Defender Catherine Kachala as well as strikers Yamikani Mhango and Gladys Banda.
Malawi will host Zimbabwe at Kamuzu Stadium on 18th January 2020 with the second leg match scheduled between 31st January and 2nd February in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
Below is the full quad:
Goalkeepers
Tadala Kaime – Ntopwa Queens
Dorothy Mtapo – Heaven
Ruth Mhango – DD Sunshine
Tsala Thupa – CY Sisters
Lucy Mbanganiko – Rumphi Sisters
Defenders
Yvone Mangazawo – Ntopwa Queens
Benardeta Mkandawire -Ntopwa Queens
Naomi Salima – Atu Ladies
Catherine Kachala – Bangwe Queens
Chikondi Duwe – DD Sunshine
Mphatso Gondwe – DD Sunshine
Mary Dickson – Chigoli Academy
Alinane Majola – Skippers
Clara Galeta – Hungry Lion
Muva Moyo – MOYALE
Ireen Chiona – MOYALE
Justina Jumbo – Topik
Midfielders
Grace Yotamu – Ntopwa Queens
Chimwemwe Bonongwe – Ntopwa Queens
Zainab Kapanda – BT Zero
Carol Khoviwa – Evirom
Catherine Gaudi – Evirom
Carol Mathyola – DD Sunshine
Melise Lickson – Chigoli Academy
Jessey Josephy – Skippers
Emily Banda – Skippers
Evelyn Nthala – Hungry Lion
Rose Butawo – CY Sisters
Strikers
Yamikani Mhango – Ntopwa Queens
Estina Kapira – BT Zero
Tendai Sani – Evirom
Maggie Abel – Atu Ladies
Gladys Banda – DD Sunshine
Chisomo Banda – DD Sunshine
Ireen Khumalo – Chigoli Academy
Iteck Phiri – CY Sisters
Vitumbiko Mkandawire – CY Sisters
Asimenye Simwaka – Topik
Wongani Msiska – Rumphi Stars
Tamandani Kadukani – Chilinde
