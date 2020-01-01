Devotion: Celebrate other people

1 Samuel 22: 1-2 “David therefore departed from there and escaped to the cave of Adullam. So when his brothers and all his father’s house heard it, they went down there to him. And everyone who was in distress, everyone who was in debt, and everyone who was discontented gathered to him. So he became captain over them. And there were about four hundred men with him.”

No person can be sent by God in your life without a reason. However, some may come to you dressed or looking undesirable but they have come for a desirable purpose. In the scripture above the Bible says everyone who was in distress, everyone who was in debt, and everyone who was discontented gathered to David. And as you read the Bible, these were the people that became the mighty men of David. This shows that David didn’t look at the bad aspect of the group but rather the good aspect of them. This is the mentality of a winner, who looks at the good in other people rather than the bad.

Titus 1:15 “To the pure all things are pure, but to those who are defiled and unbelieving nothing is pure; but even their mind and conscience are defiled.”

You need to purify your mind in order to see the good in other people. When you have unpurified mind, all you can see in others is their bad side. You may look at how they look, how they dress and so on. However, David had a pure mind and was able to see the good in others.

The Lord Jesus shows us another example. He entrusted Judas with Money although he was a thief because Judas may have some good accounting skills and our Lord leaned more on that good aspect. He gave Peter the Leader of Church despite denying him thrice. Lord Jesus saw the good side of Peter and entrusted him with such a big role. He gave Paul the Apostleship despite killing the Christians.

Lord Jesus saw the good in Paul despite all the bad he committed. He leaned on His good side. He gave Thomas the doubter the leadership role in church despite doubting His resurrection. He knew there was good in him. He has given you the chance to impact this world despite your errors. He has seen the good in you and has ignored the bad in you.

Learn to celebrate the good in other people. You will achieve more and be a success.

Additional Scripture: Philippians 4:8(NLT) “And now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise.”

Confession

I see the good in other people’s lives. I celebrate the good in them. My mind is fixed on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. I think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise in other people’s lives. In Jesus name. Amen

