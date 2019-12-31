New road traffic penalties put on hold

The Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services (DRTSS) has put on hold the implementation of new penalties for road traffic offences.

The revised fees and penalties were expected to become effective on January 1 but the directorate says their implementation has been postponed.

“In view of the forgoing, the Directorate will maintain the prevailing Road Traffic (miscellaneous fees) Regulations of 2015 and Road Traffic (prescribed offenses and penalties) Amendment Regulations of 2014,” the directorate said in a statement today.

The adjusted penalties were announced last week and if implemented would have seen drivers facing up to K100,000 fine for damaging the road surface and K200,000 for driving while drunk.

Other penalties included K15,000 fine for people found driving a motor vehicle without licence, K20,000 for those found driving a vehicle after being forbidden by a traffic officer and K50,000 for people found to have permitted or employed a person without licence to drive a vehicle.

The government’s U-turn comes amid concerns that the new penalties and fees were exorbitant.