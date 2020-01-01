Malawi Polytechnic reopens this month

The Council of the University of Malawi says the Malawi Polytechnic will reopen this month.

The college was closed in November after fire ripped through the top floor of Nyika Hostel which accommodates 268 students at the institution’s main campus.

In a statement on Tuesday, the university council said the college will re-open for its second semester of the 2019/2020 academic year.

According to the council, students who used to occupy Wing A of Nyika Hostel will look for alternative accommodation as classes resume.

“The re-opening of the college is a result of the quick response from the Malawi government through the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA). The government has provided funds that will assist in alleviating accommodation issues,” the council said.

However, the council and management of Polytechnic are still lobbying well-wishers to support the college in any form as students that had been affected still need support.