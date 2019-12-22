Police officers urged to scale up relations with communities

Police officers in Dedza district have been asked to scale up relations with the general public and ensure that victims of crimes are assisted accordingly.

The call comes ahead of festive season, a period in which crime also rises.

Dedza Police Station Officer in Charge (OC), Deputy Commissioner of Police Mavuto Noel M’bobo made the call during his visit to Mtakataka and Golomoti Police formations.

The visit was aimed at appreciating how police officers are interacting with the general public.

M’bobo also asked police officers to ensure that there is professional image through their conduct, appearance and attitude.

“Every police officer is an ambassador for Malawi Police Service and his or her interaction with the public offers the chance to enhance reputation of our organization,” stressed M’bobo.

According to M’bobo, a good customer service will create a pleasant working environment and also increase job satisfaction and improve police morale.

M’bobo further said the strong partnership between the Police and the community will assist in implementing a community policing strategy which will help reduce crime and public fear. The strategy will also encourage public cooperation with the Police.

He then encouraged police officers to work hard to ensure a crime free Dedza.

Apart from the two police formations, the officer in charge also visited Golomoti road block and traffic check points.

By Cassim Manda, Dedza deputy police publicist