Two brothers drown in well

Two brothers aged 9 and 7 died on Friday after drowning in a well in Machinga district.

According to Machinga Police Station Public Relations Officer Sergeant Davie Sulumba, the brothers Precious Ganizani, 9, and his younger brother, Shalom, 7, drowned on Friday evening at Chiundo village.

The boys, who were the only children in the family, were left alone at home.

Their parents had gone out farming when they were discovered floating in the well by another villager.

Postmortem results done by a medical officer from Machinga Health Centre proved that deaths were due to suffocation.

Shalom and Precious Ganizani hailed from Chiundo village in the area of Traditional Authority Nkula in Machinga District.

Meanwhile, Police continue to urge parents and guardians to monitor their kids well to avoid such incidents during this rainy season