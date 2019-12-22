Ekwendeni Hammers promoted to Super League

Ekwendeni Hammers have secured promotion to the Super League after winning the 2019 K5 million SIMSO Premier Division Football League.

The Hammers beat their rivals Ekwendeni United 4-1 with Victor Mbewe scoring a brace to win the league with two games to go.

They have 69 points against 61 for Baka City on position two with the same number of games.

Rumphi United also have 61 points from 30 games after they failed to show up yesterday for their game against Luwinga.

According to Fixture secretary for the Northern Region Football League Ollens Msonda, Hammers have been confirmed as chammpions.

“Yes we can now declare Ekwendeni Hammers as 2019 Simso league champions with some games to go, even if Rumphi and Baka can win their last games they cannot reach that points,” Msonda said.

Commenting on the matter, Ekwendeni Hammers Team Manager Benjamin Thole said they are happy.

“In the last two seasons we finished in top four and we have done it today,” he said.

He added that the side will be playing home games at the Mzuzu Stadium.

In the Super League, the Hammers have joined four other Northern Region based sides namely Moyale Barracks, Mzuni FC, Karonga United and Chitipa.