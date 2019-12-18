Man arrested for uncle’s murder

Police in Ntcheu have arrested a 43-year-old man for allegedly killing his uncle at Kamzingeni village in Traditional Authority Kwataine.

Ntcheu deputy police station spokesperson Rabecca Kwisongole has identified the suspect as Macford Chindenga and the deceased as Malion Zalele Dauka.

According to police, the incident happened on December 16 this year.

“Dauka and Chindenga were chatting but after some hours one of the grandchildren found Dauka unconscious with deep wounds on his body in the house,” said Kwisongole.

Well-wishers and relatives took Chindenga to hospital for medical treatment but he later died.

“Postmortem at Ntcheu district hospital revealed that the man died due to loss of blood following the deep wounds on his body,” said Kwisongole.

Meanwhile, the suspect is expected to appear in court soon to answer the charge of murder which is contrary to section 209 of penal code.

The victim hailed from Kamzingeni Village in traditional authority Kwataine.