New PAC chairperson elected

Monsignor Dr Patrick Thawale has been elected as chairperson of the Public Affairs Committee (PAC).

Thawale has replaced the Very Reverend Felix Chingota following the polls which took place today at the organisation’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Blantyre.

Delegates to the AGM have also elected Brother Osman Karim as vice chairperson, Reverend Father Mark Mkandawire as board secretary, Bishop Gilford Matonga as Publicity Secretary and Reverend Dr Davidson Chifungo as the organisation’s treasurer.

Members are Reverend Matilda Matabwa, Mrs Agness Kamoto, Sheikh Jaffar Kawinga and Reverend Maureen Tinenenji.

Speaking before the polls, Dr. Felix Chingota said the grouping is not a political party and has no intention to form a political party.

The quasi-religious body’s AGM was conducted under the theme “Committing Our Renewed Actions and Efforts towards Electoral and Constitutional Reforms for the Socio-economic and Political Development in Malawi”.

The meeting was held days after the organization conducted prayers for peace in the country. Last week, the religious group also met leaders of President Peter Mutharika, Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima in its efforts to promote peace.