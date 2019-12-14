Recalled EU ambassador leaves Malawi, wishes Mutharika ‘Merry Christmas’

Recalled European Union Ambassador to Malawi, Sandra Paesen, sent season’s greetings to President Peter Mutharika before flying out of the country on Friday.

Paesen sent out a tweet on Thursday saying she was travelling for a family holiday the next day. In the tweet, she also wished Mutharika a Merry Christmas.

“Flying out tomorrow for a family holiday. I wish everyone a great end of the year! May there be peace, love and mutual understanding. Seasons greetings. Merry Christmas!@APMutharika @MalawiGovt @HollyTett @juergenborsch @IrlEmbMalawi @SteinarEHagen,” she tweeted.

Earlier this month, Paesen who is also EU Head of Delegation was given seven days to leave the Southern African country.

She was expected to head back to the EU headquarters in Brussels, Belgium.

The order came after Mutharika’s government complained to the EU that the ambassador was getting involved in local politics.

The government lodged the complaint because Paesen took part in demonstrations organized by civil society organisations following reports that Malawi Police officers raped girls and women at Msundwe in Lilongwe.

However, the EU told news site Devex that Paesen’s recall was not because of the political situation in Malawi but due to management of the delegation and its staff.

An EU official said: “She’s not being kicked out, she is being called back. It’s an EU decision.”