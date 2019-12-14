D-day: Nyamilandu, Mwenda battle for FAM presidency

After all the fights, the talk, the accusations and the persuasions, the process should come to its conclusion.

Football Association of Malawi (FAM) will hold its Elective General Assembly at Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi to elect new office bearers.

This is one election that would probably match the big Blantyre derby in terms of the hype and raising public anticipation.

The process has been as intriguing as is often witnessed during the run-up to a crucial national team matches, while the election itself could be as nail-biting as a cup final penalty shootout.

Up to now, some of the key moments have included the decision by the incumbent Walter Nyamilandu to seek re-election despite serving the association for the past 15 years.

Nyamilandu will face his Vice President James Mwenda for the presidency while some of the then executive members will face off each other for the remaining three slots in the executive committee.

The two presidential candidates have been close for the past 10 years and have stuck together throughout the past five years.

However, it doesn’t seem so anymore, with Mwenda challenging his immediate boss for the top position.

It seems none will have it any easy with their challengers having put a lot of work in the campaign trail.

The 36 delegates affiliated to the Football Association of Malawi will have the final say on who is to become the next FA boss.

The polls will be presided over by Justice Sylvester Kalembera.

Super League of Malawi will have 8 votes, Southern Region Football Association (SRFA), Central Region Football Association (CRFA) and Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) will each have six votes, with the Women’s Football, National Referees Committee, Beach Soccer and National Youth Football Committee having two votes each.

On committee members, Rashid Mtelera, Chimango Munthali, Muhammad Selemani, Madalitso Kuyera, Felister Dossi and Masiya Nyasulu will compete for the three slots.

Meanwhile, Dossi is set to go unopposed for the female executive committee position.

On the First Vice President position, Jabar Alide will face Daud Mtanthiko while Othaniel Hara will compete against Lameck Zetu Khonje for the Second Vice President.