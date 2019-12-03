Lightning kills one, injures two in Mchinji

A Form 2 student at Bua Community Day Secondary School in Mchinji has died after being struck by lightning which also injured two other people.

According to Mchinji Police Puplic Relations Office Inspector Kaitano Lubrino, on Saturday Noel Phiri aged 19 who was in company of his two friends went to cultivate in a maize field within the village.

In the process, heavy rainfall associated with lightning and thunders started. This prompted them to seek shelter on a veranda of a nearby house.

Whilst there, all were struck by lightning where Noel Phiri was killed on the spot leaving the two injured and they were rushed to Mchinji District Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

Postmortem examination conducted at the hospital established the cause of death as electrocution shock.

Meanwhile, Mchinji Police is advising all citizens to adhere to the precautionary measures from the department of metrological services and climate change in order to avoid effects of such natural disasters.

Noel Phiri, hailed from Kholoni Village, traditional authority Mlonyeni in Mchinji district.