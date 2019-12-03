Man commits suicide over marital disputes

A 24-year-old man identified as Antony Mphande has hanged himself in Nkhatabay over marital disputes.

According to his father, Tayelo Manda, the young man on November 30, 2019, had a fight with his wife and mmediately after the fight, the wife escaped from the house to her home village.

Later in the morning, Mphande followed his wife for a reconciliation talk the development which didn’t materialize.

He eventually went back home after failing to reconcile with his wife.

According to Nkhatabay Police Public Relations Officer Kondwani James, on December 1, 2019, Mphande’s relatives found him hanging in his house when they went to his house to check on him.

A postmortem examination conducted at Nkhatabay District Hospital revealed that he died due to suffocation.

Meanwhile, Police in the district have advised the members of the general public to be seeking guidance and counseling from other people whom they can trust rather than opting to commit suicide as a solution.

Antony Mphande, hailed from Nsopa Village, traditional authority Kabunduli in Nkhatabay district.