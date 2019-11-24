Woman arrested over robbery at filling station

Police in the Eastern Region have arrested a 36-year-old woman in connection to the robbery at Mount Meru Filling Station in Balaka where thugs stole K2.4 million which was later recovered.

Eastern Region Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Joseph Sauka has identified the suspect as Sarah Sosola.

She was arrested on 21st November, 2019 at Chilimba in Blantyre after an intensive enquiry. According to Sauka, Sosola is the one who was driving the vehicle that was used in the robbery.

The law enforcers have also seized the vehicle, a Toyota Ractis registration number LL 8773.

Her arrest brings the number of suspects arrested to two following the arrest of Steven Dominic, 32, and recovery of K2,399,460 on the day of the robbery.

Earlier this month, the robbers invaded the filling station and stole the money but they were intercepted by the police who then arrested Dominic.

Meanwhile, police have intensified investigations to arrest the remaining suspects and have assured the public of their safety and security.

Sosola comes from Nzanani Village, Traditional Authority Chakhumbira in Ntcheu district, but was residing at Chilimba in Blantyre.