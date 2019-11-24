ACB arrests ex-teacher for salary fraud

A former primary school teacher has been arrested for receiving K6.3 million in salaries from the Ministry of Education while working elsewhere.

The woman identified as Grace Misanjo received the salaries from November, 2013 to August, 2019.

According to the Anti-Corruption Bureau, it received a complaint in July, 2017 alleging that Misanjo was still receiving salary as a primary school teacher when she had left the profession in 2013 to further her studies.

After her studies, Misanjo secured a job with another public entity but she continued to receive salary as a primary school teacher.

On 21 November, the bureau arrested Misanjo and she was taken to Blantyre Magistrates Court where she was charged with one count of theft by servant.

ACB spokesperson Egritta Ndala said the court granted Misanjo bail. The suspect was told to pay K100, 000 cash as bail bond and to report to ACB Blantyre office once every fortnight.

The woman will appear in court on December 13 this year.