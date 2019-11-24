HRDC conducts citizen rally at Msundwe

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) conducted a citizen rally at Msundwe Trading Centre in Lilongwe today where the grouping assured women who were raped by police officers that justice will prevail.

Speaking at the assembly, HRDC Vice Chairperson Gift Trapence said the grouping will conduct its own investigation on the issue.

The HRDC also expressed concern over reports that some of the women who were raped lost their marriages. The grouping asked chiefs in the area to bring together those couples.

In his speech at the rally, Trapence said the police should arrest people who raped the women, teargased citizens and destroyed shops at Msundwe and Mpingwe areas.

He then urged people to work with the HRDC in fighting for freedom, human rights and democracy in this country.

“We are aware that people are suffering in this country more especially those living in remote areas. There are no medicines at our government hospitals due to corruption, we are not going to tolerate this,” he explained.

In his remarks, HRDC National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said the group wants to end hunger and address the issues of corruption such as illegal sale of lands and illegal mining.

Mtambo added that the group will develop a citizen’s manifesto.

Further HRDC rallies will be held in in Mzuzu, Rumphi and Rumphi in the North as well as Thyolo, Blantyre and Mangochi in the South.

The HRDC has been leading the ongoing demonstrations aimed at forcing Jane Ansah to resign as Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) accusing her of mismanaging the May 21 elections.