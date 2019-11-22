HRDC to push for Vuwa Kaunda’s resignation

… plans to hold rally at Msundwe, nationwide demos

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has said it will push for the resignation of Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Symon Vuwa Kaunda if his ministry fails to recover Livimbo School land which was taken by a businessperson.

Speaking at a press briefing today in Lilongwe, HRDC National Chairperson Timothy Mtambo said they have given Kaunda five days to resolve the issue at the school where the businessperson encroached into the school’s land.

He said the grouping will make sure that issues that are related to illegal selling of land are dealt with since Malawians are failing to access land in the country while other people are accessing easily using illegal means.

Mtambo also disclosed that the minister has written the activist a letter requesting for a meeting.

“The minister has written us a letter to go to Livimbo on Monday to inspect the land. We will go to the place, we are going to answer their letter but what they should know is that we will not tolerate the illegal selling of Malawians lands. If they fail to resolve this we will go to the streets and demonstrate once the five days end,” he explained.

He went on to say that they are not interested in dialogue with government but what they want is for the authorities to take action to end the issues to do with injustices and corruptions.

Mtambo also announced that they will hold a citizen assembly at Msundwe in Lilongwe on Sunday aimed at addressing the issues that Malawians are facing such as injustices, land theft, poverty and hunger.

According to Mtambo, other rallies will be held in Mzuzu, Karonga and Rumphi in the North as well as at Njamba National Park, Thyolo, and Mangochi in the South.

The activists further told journalists that they have endorsed the coming demonstrations which truck drivers plan to hold on 3 December to push for salary hike.

On the issue of forcing Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) Chairperson Jane Ansah to resign, Mtambo said they will conduct demonstrations on the same and plan to hold a nationwide justice march on 10 December which is International Human Rights Day.

Youth and Society (YAS) director Charles Kajoloweka also attended the meeting.