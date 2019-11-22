Toddler drowns in pit filled with wastewater

A two-year-old girl in Kasungu drowned on Thursday in a pit filled with wastewater.

The incident happened at Kasankha village and the child has been identified as Sarai Kampira.

Kasungu Police Station Public Relations Officer Inspector Harry Namwaza said at around 15:00 hours, the child left her mother’s house and went to her grandmother’s house within a spitting distance.

Namwaza added that after some time, the mother decided to look for the daughter.

“She was later found unconscious and floating in a 75-cm-deep pit filled with bathwater,” Namwaza explained.

The child was taken to Kasungu District Hospital where she was pronounced dead upon arrival.

Postmortem results revealed that Sarai died due to suffocation.

Sarai Kampira hailed from Namphungo village, traditional authority Nkanda in Mulanje district.