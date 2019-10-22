Zampira winner hands over football equipment to Soche Hill School

Patrick Mandala, a Blantyre-based Nyasa Big Bullets supporter who emerged September month winner in the ongoing Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion, has handed over football equipment worth K500, 000 to Soche Hill Secondary School.

Mandala won K1.5 million prize money of which K1 million was for his personal usage and K500, 000 has been channeled towards the procurement of football equipment for the school, in line with the promotion’s requirement.

According to Mandala who works at Escom, he opted for Soche Hill School as one way of giving back to the community that contributed positively to his life.

“I considered Soche Hill School because it is from my village and it is a school that I attended from 2008 to 2011. The institution laid a good foundation for my life and this is my act of appreciation,” said Mandala.

He expressed gratitude to TNM for introducing the promotion saying the prizes have great impact to winners and football development.

“I thank TNM for Pokopoko ndi Zampira promotion which is taking grassroot football to great height. I am a student at Malawi College of Accountancy therefore, this money will help me pay my tuition fee,” he said.

He encouraged fellow supporters to continue participating in the promotion to stand a chance of winning and make a difference with only K50.

On his part, Limbani Nsapato TNM’s Brand and Communications Manager said through the promotion TNM is creating possibilities in the game of football.

“We are excited to fulfill our commitment of actively engaging and exciting soccer fans where fans are winning fabulous life changing prizes.

“Through the promotion we are enabling soccer fans to remember their schools and donating football equipment and also enabling others to fly to Spain to watch El Classico, it’s a lifetime opportunity,” said Nsapato.

To participate in the promotion, subscribers are required to send an SMS of their prediction to code 1515. The SMS costs K50.

The promotion draws are conducted on weekly and monthly intervals before the grand draw at the end of the season.