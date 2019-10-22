Malawi truck drivers end strike

Truck drivers have ended their industrial action after striking an agreement with the government.

Minister of Transport Ralph Jooma met leaders of the Truck Drivers Association of Malawi on Tuesday in Lilongwe where they agreed that the minimum wage for drivers of fuel tankers be set at K140,000.

They also agreed that salaries for drivers who ferry dry cargo should be increased to K60,000 from K30,000.

Meanwhile, a taskforce to be led by Ministry of Labour will be established to work on minimum wage for the professional drivers.

During the negotiations, the minister was concerned that some tanker transporters are not paying the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (Mera) recommended minimum wage of K140,000.

Jooma advised the drivers to report in writing to Mera if drivers are not being paid as required.

Truck drivers started their strike on Monday when about 500 drivers across Malawi parked their trucks and forced their fellow drivers to join the industrial action.

The drivers said they started voicing their concerns about low salaries in 2017 but were not being heard.

Some of Malawi’s imports including fuel and fertilizer are transported by road with some drivers transporting goods from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania and Durban in South Africa.