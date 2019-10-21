Malawi truck drivers protest low pay

Drivers today held protests in Lilongwe and Blantyre to push for better pay and better working conditions.

The drivers parked their trucks at Kanengo in Lilongwe and on the Lilongwe-Mchinji road.

Over 100 trucks carrying heavy goods such as fuel and fertilizer were parked in Lilongwe and Blantyre as the drivers demanded owners to address their concerns.

According to The Truck Drivers Association, Malawian drivers are the lowest paid in the Southern African Region hence they want their salaries raised to a minimum K300,000 a month.

Some of the truck drivers expressed worry saying that there is no job security as truck drivers and they fear for their lives because they are fired anytime, anyplace and anyhow.

During the protests, the truck drivers stopped other drivers found transporting goods on the roads. They also went to offices of transportation companies to force drivers to join the sit-in.

Meanwhile, truck owners are yet to comment on the strike.