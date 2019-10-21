Mbulu, Gerald Phiri Jnr miss penalties as Baroka FC crash out of Telkom Knockout

It was a weekend to forget for two Flames players who missed penalties as their team crashed out of Telkom Knockout Cup in South Africa.

Baroka FC duo of Richard Mbulu and Gerald Phiri Jnr missed penalties during their knockout match against Supersport United on Saturday night.

The opening goal of the game came just short of the hour mark as Bakgaga were awarded a penalty after Onismor Bhasera pushed Mbulu over in the penalty area.

Mduduzi Mdantsane stepped up to the plate and coolly slotted the ball past Ronwen Williams to give the hosts the lead.

The Baroka captain’s goal looked to be enough as Bradley Grobler and Clayton Daniels saw their attempts canon off the crossbar and whistle inches wide in regulation time.

But Grobler had other ideas and with virtually the final kick of the second half, the forward levelled matters.

The Bafana Bafana striker was well positioned to drive home his eighth goal of the season in the sixth minute of additional time.

Following a goalless 30 minutes of extra-time, penalties duly followed.

Phiri and Mbulu alongside Sbonelo Ngubane squandered their respective efforts.