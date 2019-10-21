Mutharika arrives in Sochi for Russia-Africa summit

President Peter Mutharika has arrived in Russia where he has been welcomed by the Deputy Mayor of Sochi.

His Excellency Michael Kamphambe Nkhoma, the Malawian Ambassador in Russia, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Relations Francis Kasaila and Malawians living in Russia also welcomed the Malawi leader.

On arrival at the airport, Mutharika participated in the “bread and salt” ceremony at the Airport. (In Russian culture, bread is associated with hospitality – bread being the most respected food, whereas salt, is associated with long friendship).

In Russia, Mutharika will attend the Russia-Africa summit chaired by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Over 40 African Heads of States and over 5000 delegates from the African Business communities, Diaspora organizations, as well Russian business entities and Investors are expected to attend the conference.

The summit takes place from 23rd – 24th October 2019 and is expected to last for two days.

Kasaila said on Sunday that Malawi and other African countries have an opportunity to woo investors from Russia who can bring technology and invest in the country, to create more opportunities for Malawians.

“Russia is a huge country. It has technology, experience, manpower and, therefore, it is good for us in Africa.

Putin told the media in Russia his country is ready to offer help without “political or other conditions” and to embrace the principle of African solutions for African problems.

More than 30 business events will be held on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa economic forum and panel sessions on security and industrial collaboration between Russia and Africa.

At the end of the summit a joint communiqué on trade, economic and investments agreements will be signed by African heads of state and Government.