Airtel donates computers to community technical college

Airtel Malawi on Thursday donated 10 Desktop computers to Mbandira Community Technical College in Nkhotakota.

The company also gave the college a 4G Mifi router with 100GB data bundle. The router will connect up to a total of 30 computers including mobile devices to the internet.

The institution’s acting Principal Edson Kaudzu thanked Airtel Malawi for the timely donation and pledged to encourage the students and staff to take good care of the equipment.

Kaudzu added that ever since the college opened its doors in 2015, it has only had four computers which are inadequate.

“We are very thankful to Airtel Malawi, this is a dream coming true we have been waiting for this time because we have introduced an ICT program as such the coming in of these computers will boost the morale of this students,” he said.

In his remarks, Airtel Malawi Zonal Business Manager Nixon Makawa said the company has been supporting education and health sectors to uplift different areas of the sectors.

Makawa added that they planned to support 11 technical colleges and currently they have supported eight institutions across the country.

He then thanked Ministry of Labor, Youth, Sports and Manpower Development for allowing them to contribute towards shaping the future of the young leaders.