COSAFA trains 30 local football administrators

Council for Southern Africa Football Association (COSAFA) has concluded a four-day Administration and Management course at Mpira Village in Blantyre.

The seminar, which is part of COSAFA U17 Youth Championship Legacy, attracted over 30 local based football administrators affiliated to the Football Association of Malawi.

The FA President Walter Nyamilandu, COSAFA President Phillip Chiyangwa and General Secretary Sue Destombes presided over the closing ceremony where they challenged the administrators to put into practice what they were taught throughout the seminar.

Nyamilandu then hailed COSAFA for organizing the course, saying participants have been equipped with more knowledge to improve their leadership skills.

“Courses of this nature are more important because they equip participants with more knowledge on how they can improve their leadership abilities.

“It is important to embrace these skills to make sure that they are not left behind because football is evolving every day and there is a need to be knowledgeable in every aspect of the game,” he said.

The FA boss then challenged the participants to be the servant of the game, saying having the certificates will not be enough to bring out results hence the need to have a vision for the game to grow.

“As leaders, we need to be humble, passionate and committed to the game so that we bring out results. Having a vision will surely give you a strategy to get and achieve what you want so go out and deliver so that we progress,” he explained.

One of the facilitators Frederick Mngomezulu said he was very encouraged with how the participants responded to the lessons.

“We were very impressed with how the participants responded to the lessons. From the onset, it was very clear that they were eager to learn more from us and I am very convinced that they will take Malawi’s football to greater heights,” he said.

And speaking on behalf of the participants, Central Region Football Association (CRFA) General Secretary Bernard Harawa hailed COSAFA for organizing the seminar saying it was a very special course as it has opened their eyes in as far as leadership is concerned.

“I have attended several football seminars but this was a very special course because it has consolidated our knowledge in leadership and it has challenged our level of knowledge in as far as running of football is concerned.

“We are pleading with COSAFA to continue organizing these kind of seminars because before coming here, we thought we were there but after attending this course, we have realized that we were lagging behind but now we have been equipped with new knowledge and we are ready to serve,” he said.

Apart from the Administrative and Management course, COSAFA has also held a D Licence Coaching Course, Referees Course, Media Course and Heads of Delegation course.

At the end of the workshop, participants received certificates.

COSAFA U17 Youth Championship is set to come to an end on Sunday when Zambia will play Mozambique for the top prize at Mpira Stadium.