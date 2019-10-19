Wanderers extend TNM Super League lead as Bullets stumble

Be Forward Wanderers moved five points clear at the top of the TNM Super League with a 2-0 victory over Civil Sporting Club on Saturday as one of their major rivals stumbled in the title race.

It is increasingly looking like Wanderers’ title to lose though the gap might be reduced to two points if Nyasa Big Bullets win their game in hand.

However, the win over Civil Sporting was marred by some controversy as the match was stopped for more than 20 minutes after rival fans started throwing objects onto the pitch following the decision by the second assistant referee Saulo Manjawira to deny the visitors a goal when he raised his flag for an offside call.

With Bullets drawing away to Mlatho Mponela at Civo Stadium, the log leaders took full advantage when Francisco Madinga opened the scoring outside the penalty box when Civil’s goalkeeper Blessings Kameza failed to organize his defense.

Moments later, Vincent Nyangulu’s goal was ruled out for offside by Manjawira, a decision that received mixed reactions from spectators.

In the second half, the situation got worse when Manjawira denied Muhammad Sulumba a goal after he raised his flag for off side.

This didn’t go well with some section of rival supporters who protested and forced the game to stop for more than 20 minutes before a decision was made to swap Sibusiso Sibande for Manjawira.

After 90 minutes of play, referee Alfred Kaphathengo added 22 minutes to the clock and it was Wanderers who sealed the victory through Ted Sumani to move to 48 points, 5 above the second placed Bullets who have dropped vital two points in the title race.

Bullets were without Mike Mkwate but surprisingly, coach Calista Pasuwa dropped Chimwemwe Idana for Aziz Mwakifuna, a decision which backfired as the team failed to tick and after 90 minutes, goalless it ended.