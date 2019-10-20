Devotion: Be faithful to one

One Corinthians 4:2 “Moreover it is required in stewards that a man be found faithful.”

One of the greatest requirements in stewardship is that the person should be faithful. Faithful is from Greek Word pis-tos which means someone who is trustworthy. It’s required that one should not be double visioned in servanthood.

This is the reason why a loyal person is far much better than a skilled one.

Ensure that when choosing someone to lead, or someone to marry, choose those that are loyal to your vision. If you choose people simply because of skill, you will spoil your vision.

1Kings 18:21 “And Elijah came unto all the people, and said, How long halt ye between two opinions? If the LORD be God, follow him: but if Baal, then follow him. And the people answered him not a word.”

One of the greatest problems in many people is double visions. They are not focused on one thing or one person. You need to be focused on one spouse, one leader, one vision, one nation, one party and you will not land in trouble. Some married people are not faithful to one spouse, some employees aren’t faithful to their organisation, some subjects aren’t faithful to their leader, and even in politics some aren’t loyal to their party and so on. Choose one leader and focus on them.

Matthews 6:24 “No man can serve two masters: for either he will hate the one, and love the other; or else he will hold to the one, and despise the other. Ye cannot serve God and mammon.”

You cannot serve both God and money. The surprising thing is that the devil doesn’t appear as one of the masters. This is because so many people that aren’t serving God are serving money. Some churches are empty because the Christians are busy working on a Sundays. Midweek services in most churches are dying because the Christians are busy working. Some cell groups of churches aren’t functional because of money. Some believers are into some dubious trades and will miss heaven, because of money. As long as you serve money, you serve the devil. And many are cheated that they need to make more money and then give to the work of God. God doesn’t need your money more than He needs you.

James 1:8 “A double minded man is unstable in all his ways.”

Be settled for one and excel. The double mind is the unstable mind. The unstable mind will not excel. Genesis 49:4 “Unstable as water, thou shalt not excel;”

Confession

I am a faithful servant and will be focused in whatever I am doing. I am so stable and I have made up my mind to serve the Lord. I will despise anything that takes away my focus from the Lord God. In addition I will be focused on one in my job, career, business, family and so on. In Jesus Name. Amen

Worship with us at GUB every Sunday at 930am (New block) and 130pm (Main hall) at Baptist media center in Blantyre Malawi or any other branch near you.

Be born again Now. Tomorrow is too late. Contacts +265 888 326 247 +265 99753 8098