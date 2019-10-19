Woman found dead at home

A woman identified as Lucy Kadzamira was on Friday found dead at her home in Lilongwe after police went to the house to investigate the theft of her vehicle.

A suspect Arafat Gonani aged has been arrested in connection to the issue.

According to a police, Gonani on Friday at Nsalu Trading Centre in Lilongwe Gonani offered Detective Sub Inspector Chinsanje of Nsalu Police Unit a Mazda Demio Registration number DZ 4606 for sale.

The police officer got suspicious and questioned Arafat to establish if he was the owner of the car but the suspect failed to give a satisfactory explanation.

The police officer then detained both the vehicle and Gonani in order to establish the ownership of the motor vehicle.

Officers from the Anti-motor vehicle theft Unit at Central Region Police Headquarters took up the issue and they visited the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services where records show the motor vehicle is owned by Kadzamira and her proxy is Mr Collings Kaliza.

The police officers called Kadzamira but she could not be reached. Then they called Collings Kaliza who confirmed that indeed the motor belongs to Kadzamira.

Kaliza and the police officers went to the house at Area 47 Sector 3 but upon arrival they discovered flies in the windows.

The police got suspicious and decided to inform relatives so that when opening the house, the relatives must witness the opening of the house.

When the relatives were called and availed themselves at the house, it’s when it was discovered that Kadzamira was dead.

Meanwhile, Gonani is being held in police custody for the offences of murder and theft.

Investigations are also in progress to identify other suspects.

Gonani hails from Maluwa, Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe.